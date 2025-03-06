Breaking News

Hwy 17 (Wawa to Batchawana Bay) OPEN

Mar 6, 2025 at 09:53

The highway has been reopened. A collision at Beaumont Park Road (Awares Township) has the eastbound lane and east shoulder closed (9:52 a.m.). Please drive with care.

Mar 5, 2025 at 12:03

Hwy 17 has been closed from Wawa to Batchawana Bay due to poor weather and highway conditions. The highway was closed at 11:43 a.m.

 

Motorists are reminded that highway closures during extreme weather events are essential to ensure public safety. Driving on a closed highway is not only illegal but also puts both your life and the lives of first responders at risk. Motorists who drive on a closed roadway face a fine of $110 and three demerit points upon conviction.

