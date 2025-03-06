Hwy 129 (Thessalon – Chapleau) OPEN

The highway was opened at 15:36.

On March 5, 2025, at approximately 9:00 a.m., the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) closed Highway 129 from Thessalon to Chapleau due to poor weather conditions.

Highway closures during extreme weather events are essential to ensure public safety. Driving on a closed highway is not only illegal but also puts both your life and the lives of first responders at risk. Motorists who drive on a closed roadway face a fine of $110 and three demerit points upon conviction.

OPP advises motorists to avoid or delay any unnecessary travel due to poor weather and road conditions. For up-to-date information on road and highway statuses, visit Municipal 511 and Ontario 511.

Updates will be provided as they become available.