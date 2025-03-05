Tuesday Morning News – March 5

Weather: Winter Storm Warning
|Wednesday
|Snow at times heavy and local blowing snow. Amount 10 to 20 cm. Wind northeast 30 km/h gusting to 50. Temperature falling to minus 7 this afternoon. Wind chill -10 this morning and -15 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.
|Tonight
|Snow at times heavy and local blowing snow. Amount 10 to 15 cm. Wind north 40 km/h gusting to 60 diminishing to 20 before morning. Low -13. Wind chill near -22.
|Thursday
|Periods of snow ending near noon then a mix of sun and cloud. Wind north 20 km/h becoming light in the morning. High -2. Wind chill -22 in the morning and -6 in the afternoon. UV index 2 or low.
|Night
|Cloudy periods with 40% chance of flurries. Low -12.
News Tidbits:
- Congratulations to Leanne Miller who won $1,752,315 in last month’s Thunder Bay 50/50. This month’s prize has already climbed to $1,145,035.
