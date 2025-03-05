East Algoma OPP – Charges laid in November Fatal Collision

On November 26, 2024, at approximately 6:00 a.m., the East Algoma Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a fatal motor vehicle collision involving four vehicles on Highway 17 east of the Town of Bruce Mines. A 57 year-old from the town of Thessalon was pronounced deceased at the scene.
As a result of the investigation, BRINKS CANADA LIMITED driver Michael MATTHEWS, 64 years-of-age from Prince Township was charged with:
- Careless driving cause death
- Operate vehicle-fail to display inspection sticker or proof
- Fail to maintain daily log
- Fail to surrender completed daily Inspection Report
BRINKS CANADA LIMITED, from Sudbury was charged with:
- Permit person to drive commercial motor vehicle not in accordance with regulations
- Permit operation of vehicle-fail to display inspection sticker or proof
- Fail to ensure daily inspection is conducted properly
Both accused are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice Provincial Offences in Sault Ste Marie on March 19, 2025.
