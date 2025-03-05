East Algoma OPP – Charges laid in November Fatal Collision

On November 26, 2024, at approximately 6:00 a.m., the East Algoma Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a fatal motor vehicle collision involving four vehicles on Highway 17 east of the Town of Bruce Mines. A 57 year-old from the town of Thessalon was pronounced deceased at the scene.

As a result of the investigation, BRINKS CANADA LIMITED driver Michael MATTHEWS, 64 years-of-age from Prince Township was charged with:

Careless driving cause death

Operate vehicle-fail to display inspection sticker or proof

Fail to maintain daily log

Fail to surrender completed daily Inspection Report

BRINKS CANADA LIMITED, from Sudbury was charged with:

Permit person to drive commercial motor vehicle not in accordance with regulations

Permit operation of vehicle-fail to display inspection sticker or proof

Fail to ensure daily inspection is conducted properly

Both accused are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice Provincial Offences in Sault Ste Marie on March 19, 2025.