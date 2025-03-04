Tuesday Morning News – March 4

Weather:
|Today
|Cloudy. Periods of snow mixed with rain beginning near noon. Snowfall amount 2 cm. Wind up to 15 km/h. High plus 4. Wind chill minus 3 this morning. UV index 2 or low.
|Tonight
|Periods of rain mixed with snow changing to snow this evening. Snowfall amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind becoming northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 after midnight. Low minus 4. Wind chill minus 11 overnight.
|Wed, 5 Mar
|Snow at times heavy and local blowing snow. Amount 10 to 15 cm. Wind northeast 30 km/h gusting to 50. Temperature falling to minus 7 in the afternoon. Wind chill near minus 15. UV index 1 or low.
|Night
|Periods of snow. Low minus 12.
News Tidbits:
- U.S. President Trump has confirmed Monday that 25% across-the-board tariffs on imports from Canada and Mexico, with a lower 10% levy on Canadian energy starts today.
