Hwy 101 (Wawa – Foleyet) OPEN

Mar 1, 2025 at 02:46

The highway was reopened at 2:30 a.m.

Feb 28, 2025 at 20:18

Barricade at Hwy 101/Gladstone Avenue in Wawa tonight.

The highway closure has been extended from Wawa to Foleyet at 20:13.

Feb 28, 2025 at 16:10

At 15:36 the highway was closed again.

Feb 28, 2025 at 14:24

The highway has been opened.

Feb 28, 2025 at 10:38

Hwy 101 is closed between Chapleau and Foleyet due to poor weather conditions. The highway closed at 10:09 a.m.

Brenda Stockton
