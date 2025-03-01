Mar 1, 2025 at 02:46
The highway was reopened at 2:30 a.m.
Feb 28, 2025 at 20:18
The highway closure has been extended from Wawa to Foleyet at 20:13.
Feb 28, 2025 at 16:10
At 15:36 the highway was closed again.
Feb 28, 2025 at 14:24
The highway has been opened.
Feb 28, 2025 at 10:38
Hwy 101 is closed between Chapleau and Foleyet due to poor weather conditions. The highway closed at 10:09 a.m.
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)
- Hwy 101 (Wawa – Foleyet) OPEN - March 1, 2025
- Hwy 17 (Wawa – Goulais) OPEN - March 1, 2025
- Hwy 17 (SSM – Blind River) OPEN - February 28, 2025