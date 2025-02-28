Breaking News

Friday Morning News – February 28

Weather:

  • Wawa – Pukaskwa Park.Today – Cloudy. Snow and local blowing snow beginning this morning. Amount 10 cm. Wind southeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming northeast 30 gusting to 50 this morning. High -11. Wind chill near -23. UV index 1 or low.

    Tonight – Mainly cloudy with 30% chance of flurries this evening. Clearing overnight. Local blowing snow early this evening. Wind northeast 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low -26. Wind chill -22 this evening and -36 overnight. Risk of frostbite.

    Saturday – Mainly sunny. Wind up to 15 km/h. High -11. Wind chill -34 in the morning and -16 in the afternoon. Risk of frostbite. UV index 2 or low.

    White River – Dubreuilville.

    Today – Cloudy. Snow and local blowing snow beginning this morning. Amount 10 cm. Wind southeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming northeast 30 gusting to 50 this morning. High -11. Wind chill -27 this morning and -21 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.

    Tonight – Partly cloudy. 30% chance of flurries this evening. Local blowing snow early this evening. Wind northeast 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low -26. Wind chill -22 this evening and -36 overnight. Risk of frostbite.

    Saturday – A mix of sun and cloud. Wind up to 15 km/h. High -13. Wind chill -34 in the morning and -19 in the afternoon. Risk of frostbite. UV index 2 or low.

Brenda Stockton
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*