Friday Morning News – February 28

Tonight – Mainly cloudy with 30% chance of flurries this evening. Clearing overnight. Local blowing snow early this evening. Wind northeast 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low -26. Wind chill -22 this evening and -36 overnight. Risk of frostbite.

Saturday – Mainly sunny. Wind up to 15 km/h. High -11. Wind chill -34 in the morning and -16 in the afternoon. Risk of frostbite. UV index 2 or low.

White River – Dubreuilville.

Today – Cloudy. Snow and local blowing snow beginning this morning. Amount 10 cm. Wind southeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming northeast 30 gusting to 50 this morning. High -11. Wind chill -27 this morning and -21 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight – Partly cloudy. 30% chance of flurries this evening. Local blowing snow early this evening. Wind northeast 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low -26. Wind chill -22 this evening and -36 overnight. Risk of frostbite.

Saturday – A mix of sun and cloud. Wind up to 15 km/h. High -13. Wind chill -34 in the morning and -19 in the afternoon. Risk of frostbite. UV index 2 or low.