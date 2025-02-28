East Algoma OPP – Hwy 17 Closed from SSM to Blind River

The East Algoma Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) would like to advise the public that Highway 17 from Thessalon to Sault Ste Marie is now closed in both directions due to poor weather conditions.

The East Algoma Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) would like to advise the public that Highway 17 from Thessalon to Sault Ste Marie is now closed in both directions due to poor weather conditions.

The highway was closed at 11:26 a.m.

OPP are asking the motoring public to stay off the highway as they are dealing with multiple motor vehicle collisions.

Updates will be provided as they become available.