Breaking News

2025 Ontario Election Results

 

Province Algoma-Manitoulin
PC – Doug Ford 80 seats 41.30% PC – Bill Rosenberg
NDP – Marit Stiles 26 27.20% NDP – David Timeriski
LIB – Bonnie Crombie 14 14.50% LIB – Reg Niganobe
GRN – Mike Schreiner 2 11.90% IND – Mike Mantha
IND 1 2.60% NBP – Sheldon Pressey
2.50% GRN – Maria Legault
Brenda Stockton
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*