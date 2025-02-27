East Algoma OPP – Seven snowmobilers charged under Trespass to Property Act

On February 21, 2025 at approximately 11:35 a.m., officers with the Sault Ste. Marie Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were patrolling McGaughn Road when they located numerous motorized snow vehicles (MSVs) riding on private property. All riders were on land marked with “No Trespassing” and “Private Property” signs. As a result, seven individuals, from Sudbury, Elliot Lake and Sault Ste. Marie, were charged under the Trespass to Property Act with entering a premises when entry is prohibited. Two of the individuals were also given warnings under the Motorized Snow Vehicle Act for having modified exhaust systems and failing to display their registration numbers.

Local residents have reported ongoing issues with MSVs riding on private property owned by the Algoma Highlands Conservancy. This includes the trails entering Robertson Cliffs and King Mountain from Robertson Lake Road, as well as the power lines from McGaughn Road to Stokely Creek Lodge. The land around Stokely Creek Lodge is also private property. These areas contain trail systems meant for skiing, hiking and conservation, not motorized vehicles. Further information can be found at: https://www.algomahighlandsconservancy.org/psa-snowmobile-trespassing-enforcement-consequences.

The public should be aware that trespassing signs may be obscured due to the large amounts of snow that has fallen in the area. It is up to snowmobilers to do their research and know if the land they are on is private property. To avoid trespassing charges, the OPP recommends staying on marked OFSC trails or properties that allow MSVs.

To report trespassing or damage to private property, call the OPP’s non-emergency line at: 1-888-310-1122 or report online at: www.opp.ca/reporting. Always dial 9-1-1 in an emergency.

If you ride, respect the rules. If you see trespassing, report it.