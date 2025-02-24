Breaking News

Monday Morning News – February 24

Weather:

  • Wawa – Pukaskwa Park.

Today – Snow or rain ending this morning then cloudy with 40% chance of drizzle or flurries late this morning then 40% chance of rain showers or flurries this afternoon. Snowfall amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind south 30 km/h gusting to 60 becoming west 30 this morning. High plus 3. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight – Cloudy. 40% chance of rain showers or flurries changing to 40% chance of flurries near midnight. Wind west 30 km/h becoming light late this evening. Low -6. Wind chill -9 overnight.

Tuesday – Cloudy. 30% chance of flurries in the morning. Wind up to 15 km/h. High -2. Wind chill -10 in the morning and -4 in the afternoon. UV index 1 or low.

 

  • White River – Dubreuilville

Today – Snow or rain ending this morning then cloudy with 40% chance of drizzle or flurries late this morning then 40% chance of rain showers or flurries this afternoon. Snowfall amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind south 30 km/h gusting to 60 becoming west 30 gusting to 60 this morning. High plus 2. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight – Cloudy. 40% chance of rain showers or flurries changing to 40% chance of flurries near midnight. Wind west 20 km/h becoming light late this evening. Low -10. Wind chill -14 overnight.

Tuesday – Cloudy. 30% chance of flurries in the morning. Wind up to 15 km/h. High -4. Wind chill -15 in the morning and -6 in the afternoon. UV index 1 or low.

 

News Tidbits:

  • Tim’s patrons will be happy today with Roll Up to Win – give yourself a few more minutes to get to work if you are stopping for a coffee on the way…
  • The Canadian Bushplane Heritage Centre (CBHC) has announced its upcoming Wedding Open House event, on February 27th, from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at the Canadian Bushplane Heritage Centre.

 

