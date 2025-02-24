Monday Morning News – February 24

Weather:

Wawa – Pukaskwa Park.

Today – Snow or rain ending this morning then cloudy with 40% chance of drizzle or flurries late this morning then 40% chance of rain showers or flurries this afternoon. Snowfall amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind south 30 km/h gusting to 60 becoming west 30 this morning. High plus 3. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight – Cloudy. 40% chance of rain showers or flurries changing to 40% chance of flurries near midnight. Wind west 30 km/h becoming light late this evening. Low -6. Wind chill -9 overnight.

Tuesday – Cloudy. 30% chance of flurries in the morning. Wind up to 15 km/h. High -2. Wind chill -10 in the morning and -4 in the afternoon. UV index 1 or low.

White River – Dubreuilville

Today – Snow or rain ending this morning then cloudy with 40% chance of drizzle or flurries late this morning then 40% chance of rain showers or flurries this afternoon. Snowfall amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind south 30 km/h gusting to 60 becoming west 30 gusting to 60 this morning. High plus 2. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight – Cloudy. 40% chance of rain showers or flurries changing to 40% chance of flurries near midnight. Wind west 20 km/h becoming light late this evening. Low -10. Wind chill -14 overnight.

Tuesday – Cloudy. 30% chance of flurries in the morning. Wind up to 15 km/h. High -4. Wind chill -15 in the morning and -6 in the afternoon. UV index 1 or low.

