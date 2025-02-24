Letter – “Disappointing” response to environmental survey from provincial election candidates in Algoma-Manitoulin & SSM

Dear Brenda,

Only 4 of the 12 provincial election candidates running to represent the ridings of Algoma-Manitoulin and Sault Ste. Marie have responded to an online survey providing their and their parties positions on environmental issues.

A coalition of local environmental and conservation groups, including the Sault Climate Hub, Sault Naturalists, The Kensington Conservancy and Lake Superior Watershed Conservancy created a survey to be sent to every candidate in these ridings. The survey was sent to each candidate’s individual email address or political party email, and when necessary, it was sent through the contact form on the party website.

To date only Algoma-Manitoulin candidates Mike Mantha (Independent), David Timeriski (NDP), Reg Niganobe (Liberal) and Sault Ste. Marie candidate Liza Vezeau-Allen (NDP) have completed the survey. To check out the survey’s full results for each riding, visit here.

Mark, a volunteer with the Sault Climate Hub, says the intention of the survey was to allow the public to see where their candidates and their parties stand on important provincial environmental issues and those unique to our region. Each candidate had a chance to highlight their platform through a series of 8 questions, including how they would address climate change if elected.

“The overall response to the survey was disappointing,” he says. “But those that did respond gave answers to all the questions and we thank them for that”.

“We were pleased that candidates that did complete the survey took it seriously and gave some well thought out answers. In terms of the candidates that responded, it is good for the public to see information on their personal backgrounds and experiences with the environment as well as their party’s positions on these issues”.

Any candidates who haven’t responded or would like it sent to them again can email [email protected]. We will continue to update the responses online as we receive them up until the provincial election on February 27th.