Bus Cancellation: Wawa, White River and Dubreuilville

Northern Area – including Wawa, White River, Chapleau, Dubreuilville, Hornepayne & area

Due to the inclement weather in Wawa, White River and Dubreuilville, all school related transportation will be cancelled today.

Schools will remain open.

Note: transportation is running in Chapleau and Hornepayne.

Brenda Stockton
