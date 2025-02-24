Bus Cancellation: Wawa, White River and Dubreuilville

Northern Area – including Wawa, White River, Chapleau, Dubreuilville, Hornepayne & area
Due to the inclement weather in Wawa, White River and Dubreuilville, all school related transportation will be cancelled today.
Schools will remain open.
Note: transportation is running in Chapleau and Hornepayne.
