East Algoma OPP – Fourth Person Arrested

On February 20, 2025, the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Repeat Offenders Parole Enforcement (ROPE) team arrested a fourth person in Toronto.

On February 6, 2025, the OPP executed a Controlled Dugs and Substances Act (CDSA) warrant at a residence on Frobel Drive in Elliot Lake. Police seized more than 2300 grams of illicit drugs (estimated street value exceeding $460,000), cash, packaging, cutting and cooking materials, digital scales, vacuum sealer, blender, and pepper spray.

The OPP’s Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU), Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau (OCEB), Emergency Response Team (ERT), Canine Unit, and uniform members were involved with the investigation and three people were initially arrested and charged with numerous offences.

The fourth had an arrest warrant issued and was taken into custody on February 20.

Christian David MASCI, 36-years old from North York was charged with:

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking-Opioid (other than heroin) – three counts

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking-Cocaine

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking-Methamphetamine

Produce a Schedule I substance -Opioid (other than heroin)

The accused will appear before the Ontario Court of Justice Bail Court in Toronto on February 21, 2025.