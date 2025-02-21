Breaking News

East Algoma OPP – Arrest made after break & enter

The East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) arrested ta person in relation to a break & enter on Tokyo Crescent in Elliot Lake.

On February 19, 2025, at approximately 3:00 p.m. the complainant reported a known person inside a residence who was on release conditions not to be. Police located the person walking a short distance away and was subsequently arrested.

Marcus STARKS, 18-year-old from Elliot Lake were charged with:

  • Break, enter a dwelling house with intent to commit indictable offence
  • Fail to comply with Probation Order – two counts

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice Bail Court in Blind River on February 20, 2025.

