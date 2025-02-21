DUNN, Beulah

Peacefully into the arms of her Lord and Saviour at Golden Birches Terrace on Monday, February 17, 2025 at the age of 100 with family at her side.

Beulah was predeceased by her husband Steven Dunn and daughter Bryden Dilley (Peter). Beloved mother of Moyra Waito (Mark) and Andrew Dunn (Sylvia). She was the daughter of the late William Edward Bezanson of Cross Roads Country Harbour, Nova Scotia and the late Annie Bezanson (nee Thompson) of Ripon, Yorkshire, England. Survived by her sister Moyra Ferris (Mal) and predeceased by siblings Muriel Griffin (Ben), Dorothy Hanson (Art), Bill Bezanson (Marion), John “Jack” Bezanson (Shirley), and Steve Bezanson (Mary Lee).

Mom worked as a secretary at various offices throughout the years: Bureau of Mines/National Research Council in Ottawa during World War II, Hollinger Mines in Timmins and finished at Algoma Ore, Henry Lang Law Office, Royal Bank and lastly at Sir James Dunn Public School, all in Wawa. She was amazing at doing shorthand which she used both at work and at home for grocery lists and Christmas presents!

She adored swimming and was often swimming laps in Wawa Lake until her mid-80s. She loved all her dogs, both labs and shelties and could be seen walking them up the mountain to Anderson Lake, out the highway to William Teddy Park and in the winter far out onto Wawa Lake.

We could rarely reach her on the phone because she was always outside on her patio swing listening to her radio or tinkering with something. She loved to sew, knit, and paint the house, both inside and out! Her sewing machine and typewriter were always set up at the kitchen table!

Special thanks to family friends Nicole Chapman, Lloyd Jenkins and Michel Albert who helped our mom in her last years in Wawa and finally to the Algoma Manor in Thessalon and Golden Birches Terrace in Blind River for their excellent care.

Interment will be held in the summer in Woodland Cemetery, Wawa.

Memorial Contributions to the North Shore Health Network – Long Term Care (Golden Birches Terrace) or the Algoma Manor Foundation would be greatly appreciated.

Arrangements entrusted to Menard Funeral Home.