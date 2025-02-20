With a Ford Majority for the Past Seven Years, where are we?

With the advance polls open today/tomorrow/Saturday at communities across Ontario, we are reflecting on the work being done to earn your vote. Parents have long told their children to “Begin as you mean to go on”, a quote urging that you should start any new endeavor with the same level of commitment and effort you intend to maintain throughout the process.

Over the past months, we here at the Algoma-Manitoulin Ontario NDP Riding Association have seen David Timeriski commit himself to the task of being our MPP. He has always had public service in his core, through his career and his personal life. First responders, whether as a paramedic or volunteer firefighter, rush towards people in need and take the time to prepare themselves to take decisive action – whatever the situation is that they may encounter when they get to the scene.

We have seen the caring and methodical way David approaches each situation and the respect he accords to everyone he meets. This is particularly important to us in light of our recent disappointment with a trusted member of our riding association, now running as an Independent.

We have also noted that David shows up. Whether it is a debate, an interview, a rally, an information meeting, a winter carnival, or a work bee, David shows up – willingly and with true excitement to meet the people of Algoma-Manitoulin where we live. He has served several communities across the riding over his career, but still approaches every day with an open mind, ready to learn more.

David is respectful – of women, of children, of the infirm, of fellow travellers on the road, of family commitments, of democracy. We see it everyday in the way he automatically shows thoughtfulness and humility.

This combination of strength, decisiveness, preparation, humility, and action is rare, but is just what we need here in Algoma-Manitoulin to represent the diversity of our riding. We need someone who will advocate for us on the priorities we set, who speaks on our behalf, and who circles back to us as collaborators.

Accountability is a critical part of being a representative. We have had seven long years of a government that doesn’t believe they need to be accountable. A government that doesn’t show up – to work at Queen’s Park, to participate in debates, to answer media questions – but expects us to trust that they will protect us. The era of “father knows best” is long gone. Especially when time and time again scandals are exposed where our money is not being spent on the expected services, profits are going to friends, and promises are being broken. Google “Doug Ford Tracker” and several lists will come up showing a record of misuse, broken rules, shady practices, backroom deals.

The critical question is: Can we afford another four years of a Doug Ford government?

Can our healthcare system survive four more years of neglect?

Can our schools function for four more years of starvation?

Can our municipalities carry their downloaded responsibilities for four more years?

Can our northern businesses hold out for another four years without the transportation or internet connectivity needed to compete?

Can our resources withstand being shipped elsewhere without any value added here in the north for four more years?

Our PC counterpart suggests that only he and Doug Ford will protect our lumber and steel from Donald Trump. Our question is who will protect us from Doug Ford?

With a majority government for the last seven years, Ford had the ability to address the issues we all saw coming. Instead, he made other choices that benefited the top 1% and cost the rest of us both money and services. In fact, his PC candidates are barred from speaking to the media, participating in debates (see the Manitoulin Expositor Question of the Week at right) – sending them to Queen’s Park doesn’t mean ridings have representation. It only means Ford has more seats to count so he can do whatever he wants.

Only the Ontario NDP has held back the flood by raising the alarms and pushing for what’s right for Ontarians here in the north. As the Official Opposition, the ONDP has been effective in holding Ford accountable. Imagine what could be done in the first 100 days of an Ontario NDP government.

Vote for the people who are on your side; vote for David Timeriski and add him to the Ontario NDP team as your MPP. Don’t let your vote be bought or go to waste.

Make a plan and make your vote matter on February 20-22 or on February 27. Check Elections.on.ca for all the “How to Vote” details.

In solidarity,

Lynn Dee

Lynn Dee Eason, President

Algoma-Manitoulin Ontario NDP Riding Association