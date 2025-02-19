The 33rd Annual Wawa Ice Fishing Derby Is Happening!

Get ready to support this year’s derby and be a part of an event that has brought the community together for over three decades! While we’ve faced some financial hurdles this year, we’re excited to keep the derby alive and thriving with your support. Though we won’t have Registration and Early Bird prizes this year, we are working hard to make this event a success.

The Derby Board is focused on ensuring that the event continues to grow and remain a cornerstone of Wawa’s annual festivities. We’re committed to rebuilding, ensuring that we’re in a strong position for 2026 when we hope to regain our lottery license. But we can’t do it without you! We need as many participants as possible to come out, buy tickets, and take part in this year’s derby. Your support will make all the difference in helping us bring the derby back to its full glory!

The Wawa Ice Fishing Derby has a long history of bringing hundreds of visitors to town, filling our hotels, restaurants, and helping our local economy flourish during the winter. With an estimated economic impact of over $500,000 annually, this derby is vital to keeping our town vibrant in the off-season.

Thanks to a fresh, dynamic new Board of passionate volunteers, we’re working harder than ever to recover the event and ensure it continues to support the community with ongoing donations and create lasting memories for families.

We’re excited for what’s to come and hope to see you there. Let’s make the 33rd Annual Wawa Ice Fishing Derby the best one yet and look forward to an even brighter 2026!

Thank you for your continued support!