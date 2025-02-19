East Algoma OPP – Two arrests made

On February 17, 2025, at approximately 12:00 p.m., the East Algoma Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a threat’s complaint on Hudson Street in the Town of Blind River.

The investigation revealed that the complainant was walking eastbound on Hudson Street when they were chased by a blue pickup truck. The driver of the pickup truck exited the vehicle, and a confrontation ensued, during which the complainant was sprayed with bear mace.

Approximately two to three weeks earlier, the complainant reported being pushed down by the driver of the same blue pickup truck while walking eastbound on Causley Street. The complainant was then assaulted with a bong and a can, sustaining injuries to the head and nose.

At approximately 1:30 p.m. on February 17, 2025, Taiven CADA, 18 years old from Blind River was arrested charged with:

Uttering threats-cause death or bodily harm – two counts

Assault

Assault with a weapon-two counts

Dangerous operation

Occupant of motor vehicle knowing there was a firearm – two counts

Knowledge of unauthorized possession of firearm – two counts

Possession of weapon for dangerous purpose – two counts

Careless storage of firearm, weapon, prohibited device – two counts

Driving while under suspension – two counts

Before the pickup truck was towed police located and seized an air gun and a bolt action rifle.

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on April 3, 2025.

While investigating the above incident, police determined that the complainant was also wanted for a break and enter that occurred in early February 2025.

On February 3, 2025, at approximately 12:30 p.m., a storage building on Lachore Street in Blind River was broken into. The suspect damaged the window of the front door and stole items, including a sweater and shoes. The stolen items were later posted on social media.

On February 17, 2025, at approximately 12:00 p.m., Nicolas SACHRO, 18 years old from Blind River was arrested and charged with:

Theft under $5000

Break, enter a place-with intent to commit an indictable offence

Possession property obtained by crime

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on April 3, 2025.



