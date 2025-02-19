East Algoma OPP – 4th impaired charge in 2025

On February 15, 2025, at approximately 10:00 p.m., the East Algoma Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a vehicle that was stuck in a snowbank on Mountain Glen Road in the Town of Blind River.

Police arrived on scene a short time later and located the car stuck in a snowbank with the driver at the wheel. While speaking to the driver police determined alcohol had been consumed and a subsequent arrest was made. The driver was then transported to Blind River detachment for further testing.

Reneigh KOKE, 49 years old from Blind River was charged with:

Operation while impaired – alcohol

Operation while impaired blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on April 3, 2025.

The car was towed and impounded for seven days with the driver being issued a 90-day Administrative Drivers Licence Suspension.

If you suspect and impaired driver don’t hesitate “MAKE THE CALL” call 911.