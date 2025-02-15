Weather:
- Wawa – Pukaskwa Park
Today – Snow ending early this afternoon then mainly cloudy with 60% chance of flurries. Local amount 5 cm. Wind up to 15 km/h. Temperature steady near -7. Wind chill -10 this morning and -17 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.
Tonight – Mainly cloudy with 60% chance of flurries. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -17. Wind chill -17 this evening and -26 overnight.
Sunday – Periods of light snow. Amount 2 cm. Wind northeast 20 km/h. High -14. Wind chill near -27.
- White River – Dubreuilville
Today – Snow ending near noon then mainly cloudy with 60% chance of flurries. Local amount 2 cm. Wind up to 15 km/h. High -13. Wind chill near -20. UV index 1 or low.
Tonight – Mainly cloudy with 60% chance of flurries. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -21. Wind chill -20 this evening and -30 overnight. Risk of frostbite.
Sunday – A mix of sun and cloud with 60% chance of flurries in the morning. Periods of light snow beginning near noon. Amount 2 cm. Wind up to 15 km/h. High -17. Wind chill -30 in the morning and -25 in the afternoon. Risk of frostbite. UV index 1 or low.
- Agawa – Lake Superior Park
Today – Snow. Amount 5 cm. Wind up to 15 km/h. High -4. Wind chill -12 this morning and -6 this afternoon.
Tonight – Mainly cloudy with 60% chance of flurries. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -16. Wind chill -8 this evening and -22 overnight.
Sunday – A mix of sun and cloud with 60% chance of flurries in the morning. Periods of light snow beginning near noon. Amount 2 cm. Wind northeast 20 km/h becoming light in the afternoon. High -13. Wind chill -25 in the morning and -20 in the afternoon. UV index 1 or low.
- Saturday at the Carnival - February 15, 2025
- Saturday Morning News – Feb 15 - February 15, 2025
- Northern Ontario Leaders’ Debate is this afternoon - February 14, 2025