Saturday Morning News – Feb 15

Weather:

Wawa – Pukaskwa Park

Today – Snow ending early this afternoon then mainly cloudy with 60% chance of flurries. Local amount 5 cm. Wind up to 15 km/h. Temperature steady near -7. Wind chill -10 this morning and -17 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight – Mainly cloudy with 60% chance of flurries. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -17. Wind chill -17 this evening and -26 overnight.

Sunday – Periods of light snow. Amount 2 cm. Wind northeast 20 km/h. High -14. Wind chill near -27.

White River – Dubreuilville

Today – Snow ending near noon then mainly cloudy with 60% chance of flurries. Local amount 2 cm. Wind up to 15 km/h. High -13. Wind chill near -20. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight – Mainly cloudy with 60% chance of flurries. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -21. Wind chill -20 this evening and -30 overnight. Risk of frostbite.

Sunday – A mix of sun and cloud with 60% chance of flurries in the morning. Periods of light snow beginning near noon. Amount 2 cm. Wind up to 15 km/h. High -17. Wind chill -30 in the morning and -25 in the afternoon. Risk of frostbite. UV index 1 or low.

Agawa – Lake Superior Park

Today – Snow. Amount 5 cm. Wind up to 15 km/h. High -4. Wind chill -12 this morning and -6 this afternoon.

Tonight – Mainly cloudy with 60% chance of flurries. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -16. Wind chill -8 this evening and -22 overnight.

Sunday – A mix of sun and cloud with 60% chance of flurries in the morning. Periods of light snow beginning near noon. Amount 2 cm. Wind northeast 20 km/h becoming light in the afternoon. High -13. Wind chill -25 in the morning and -20 in the afternoon. UV index 1 or low.