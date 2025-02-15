Saturday at the Carnival

Be sure to start your carnival day off right with a great breakfast! Rotarians and volunteers are busy right now making pancakes and sausage for breakfast at the MMCC. Bring the family, enjoy a cup of coffee (tea if you must) and a plate of pancakes and sausage and help support the Rotary Club of Wawa, who in turn support many organizations in our community.

From 11 – 1:30 the Library is offering a stuffed bear craft, the event is free with a carnival button.

If Bingo is more your style, Family Bingo is being held from 1-3 at the MMCC. Remember to bring your dabber and carnival button. Children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult.

Calvary Pentecostal Church is hosting ‘The Wild Robot’ free with a carnival button beginning at 2 p.m. You might have just enough time for a couple of games of bingo before heading to the movie!

Round out the evening with a plate of spaghetti and meatballs, salad, garlic toast and a dessert at the Legion from 5 – 7! Great way to end a busy day!