Thursday Morning News – February 13

Weather:
- Wawa – Pukaskwa Park
Today – A mix of sun and cloud. 60% chance of flurries this morning and early this afternoon. Wind up to 15 km/h. High -8. Wind chill -20 this morning and -11 this afternoon. UV index 2 or low.
Tonight – Partly cloudy. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -25. Wind chill -15 this evening and -29 overnight. Risk of frostbite.
Friday – Mainly cloudy with 40% chance of flurries in the morning. Flurries beginning near noon. Local amount 2 cm. Wind up to 15 km/h. High -10. Wind chill -30 in the morning and -13 in the afternoon. Risk of frostbite. UV index 1 or low.
- White River – Dubreuilville
Today – Periods of light snow. Wind up to 15 km/h. High -12. Wind chill near -22.
Tonight – A few clouds. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -27. Wind chill -21 this evening and -31 overnight. Risk of frostbite.
Friday – Becoming cloudy in the morning. 40% chance of light snow late in the afternoon. Wind up to 15 km/h. High -10. Wind chill -32 in the morning and -14 in the afternoon. Risk of frostbite. UV index 1 or low.
News Tidbits:
- From OPP – On January 21, 2025 a CMV crashed through a guard rail and came to rest on the ice of Reflection Lake. The CMV did not break through the ice initially, however on the morning of January 13th, the CMV broke through the ice and became fully submerged. No injuries were reported. Removal of the submerged CMV has been scheduled to begin today, February 12th and is anticipated to last 2-3 days. The removal will be conducted using two cranes. A temporary by-pass will be put in place to allow alternating flow of traffic during the removal.
-
Centre Victoria pour femmes is hosting a public workshop on how to protect yourself against common and recent scams and fraud. This virtual workshop will be led by Stephanie Senecal, Coordinator of the Senior Support Group and a member of the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre. The presentation is entirely free and conducted in French. Participants will have the opportunity to ask questions, share concerns, and discuss various scenarios. The event will take place on Wednesday, February 26, 2025, from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM. Réservez votre place avec Josée Miljours avant le jeudi 20 février 2025 ([email protected])
- Wawa, please help save the Upper Mission Park! UPDATE - February 13, 2025
- Thursday Morning News – February 13 - February 13, 2025
- Les candidats provinciaux du Nord dirigent une Journée d’action pour la sécurité routière - February 12, 2025