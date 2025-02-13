Thursday Morning News – February 13

Weather:

Wawa – Pukaskwa Park

Today – A mix of sun and cloud. 60% chance of flurries this morning and early this afternoon. Wind up to 15 km/h. High -8. Wind chill -20 this morning and -11 this afternoon. UV index 2 or low.

Tonight – Partly cloudy. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -25. Wind chill -15 this evening and -29 overnight. Risk of frostbite.

Friday – Mainly cloudy with 40% chance of flurries in the morning. Flurries beginning near noon. Local amount 2 cm. Wind up to 15 km/h. High -10. Wind chill -30 in the morning and -13 in the afternoon. Risk of frostbite. UV index 1 or low.

White River – Dubreuilville

Today – Periods of light snow. Wind up to 15 km/h. High -12. Wind chill near -22.

Tonight – A few clouds. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -27. Wind chill -21 this evening and -31 overnight. Risk of frostbite.

Friday – Becoming cloudy in the morning. 40% chance of light snow late in the afternoon. Wind up to 15 km/h. High -10. Wind chill -32 in the morning and -14 in the afternoon. Risk of frostbite. UV index 1 or low.

