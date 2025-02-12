Northern ONDP Candidates Lead Day of Action for Highway Safety

Safety on TransCanada Highways 11, 144, and 17 remains a top concern for Northern Ontario residents. These highways are our lifelines, used daily for medical care, work, school, and community activities, yet they remain shared with thousands of commercial trucks, creating safety risks.

The Ontario NDP has consistently worked to improve highway safety. From exposing inadequate winter maintenance through the Northern Road Report to introducing legislation aimed at strengthening driver training and highway standards, our Northern ONDP team has led the charge in demanding government accountability.

Despite these efforts, the current government continues to downplay the severity of the situation, claiming that Ontario’s highways are among the safest in North America. Investigative reports and lived experiences from Northern residents tell a different story. Poorly trained commercial drivers and the companies that put them on the road are putting lives at risk. The time for action is now.

A Plan Designed by Northerners for Northerners

David Timeriski is joining his northern ONDP colleagues in the call for immediate and long-term solutions to make our highways safer, including:

Immediate Action: All new commercial drivers must be tested by Ministry of Transportation (MTO) inspectors instead of private, for-profit companies to ensure proper training.

Short-Term Measures: Highway maintenance operations should return to MTO oversight, increased staffing for inspections and enforcement, and expedited 2+1 highway pilot projects.

Medium-Term Improvements: Mandatory snow tires for Northern Ontario vehicles are needed for safety with better winter driving training, stricter enforcement of commercial vehicle standards, and more rest stops with maintained facilities.

Long-Term Goals: Paving and widening shoulders, expanding Highway 11 and 17 into divided four-lane highways, and investing in rail transportation to reduce truck traffic.

Support Change – Vote for NDP Northern MPPs

The fight for safer highways is far from over, and electing ONDP Northern MPPs ensures that these critical issues remain a priority. The safety of Northern Ontario families depends on continued advocacy and real legislative change. Together, we can make Northern Ontario’s highways safer for everyone.