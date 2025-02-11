Marathon OPP – Driver charged with impaired after collision on Hwy 627

On February 6th, 2025, at 3:30 p.m., members of the Marathon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) attended a call for service for a single vehicle motor vehicle collision on Highway 627.

Investigation determined that the driver had been consuming alcohol, and an approved screening device (ASD) test was administered. The driver failed the test and was arrested and transported to the Marathon Detachment where additional breath testing was completed.

Katrina FISHER, 39-years-old, from Pic River is charged criminally with:

Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The accused had her driver’s license suspended and the vehicle was impounded. The accused is scheduled to appear in the Marathon Ontario Court of Justice on March 26, 2025, to answer to the criminal charges.

The OPP remains committed to taking alcohol/drug-impaired drivers off our roads through enforcement and public education. If you suspect that someone is driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs, it is important to call 9-1-1 to report it.