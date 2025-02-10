Monday Morning News – February 10

Weather:
- Wawa – Pukaskwa Park
Today – Mainly cloudy with 40% chance of flurries this morning. Flurries at times heavy beginning near noon. Local amount 2 to 4 cm. Local blowing snow this afternoon. Wind becoming west 30 km/h gusting to 50 this afternoon. High -7. Wind chill -24 this morning and -14 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.
Tonight – Flurries at times heavy ending near midnight then partly cloudy with 40% chance of flurries. Local amount 2 to 4 cm. Local blowing snow early this evening. Wind west 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low -23. Wind chill -15 this evening and -30 overnight. Risk of frostbite.
Tuesday – A mix of sun and cloud with 30% chance of flurries. Wind up to 15 km/h. High -12. Wind chill -31 in the morning and -15 in the afternoon. Risk of frostbite. UV index 1 or low.
- White River – DubreuilvilleToday – Mainly cloudy with 30% chance of flurries this morning and early this afternoon. Flurries beginning this afternoon. Local amount 2 cm. Local blowing snow late this afternoon. Wind up to 15 km/h. High -11. Wind chill -29 this morning and -16 this afternoon. Risk of frostbite. UV index 1 or low.Tonight – Flurries ending near midnight then partly cloudy with 30% chance of flurries. Local amount 2 cm. Local blowing snow this evening. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light late this evening. Low -26. Wind chill -18 this evening and -30 overnight. Risk of frostbite.
Tuesday – A mix of sun and cloud. Wind up to 15 km/h. High -15. Wind chill -31 in the morning and -19 in the afternoon. Risk of frostbite. UV index 1 or low.
News Tidbits:
- Trump has said that he will formally announce tariffs of 25% on all steel and aluminum imports on Monday, including for Canada and Mexico. In August 2024, the US raised tariff rates on imports of Canadian softwood lumber products from 8.05% to 14.54%, and a week ago Trump announced an additional 25% tariff. The tariffs that Canada announced in retaliation have been delayed due to ongoing talks with the US. In the meantime, Canadians have take a bold step in voting with their wallet. Immediately Ontario/US border crossings have seen a dramatic drop in traffic, and US border communites are reporting a sharp decline in Canadian shoppers. If you are voting with your wallet, madeinca.ca (groceries link) is a great start. Remember though that many products on shelves at this time may have been purchased by a business before this tariff war began, and are now a cost to the business if they don’t sell.
