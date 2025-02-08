Saturday Morning News – February 6

Weather:
- Wawa – Pukaskwa Park
- Today – Mainly cloudy with 30% chance of flurries. Wind up to 15 km/h. High -6. Wind chill -18 this morning and -8 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.
- Tonight – Mainly cloudy with 30% chance of flurries. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -19. Wind chill -11 this evening and -26 overnight.
- Sunday – A mix of sun and cloud. 40% chance of flurries late in the afternoon. Wind becoming west 20 km/h early in the afternoon. High -10. Wind chill -26 in the morning and -15 in the afternoon. UV index 1 or low.
- White River – Dubreuilville
- Today – Mainly cloudy with 30% chance of flurries. Wind up to 15 km/h. High -9. Wind chill near -16. UV index 1 or low.
- Tonight – Mainly cloudy with 30% chance of flurries. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -21. Wind chill -13 this evening and -25 overnight.
- Sunday – A mix of sun and cloud with 30% chance of flurries. Wind up to 15 km/h. High -10. Wind chill -24 in the morning and -15 in the afternoon. UV index 1 or low.
News Tidbits:
- Buffy Sainte-Marie’s appointment to the Order of Canada has been terminated by an ordinance signed by Gov. Gen. Mary Simon on Jan. 3. A CBC report in 2023 questioned Sainte-Marie’s Indigenous heritage, saying it found a birth certificate that indicated she was born in 1941 in Massachusetts; contradicting the story she born on the Piapot First Nation reserve in Saskatchewan and taken from her biological parents when she was an infant.
- Many will be happy – Tim Hortons is bringing back the Roll Up to Win cups for the first time since taking the famous contest online back in 2020.
- Another beluga has died. Marineland euthanized Eos, a 7-year old beluga who was diagnosed with renal disease in 2021. She is the 18th to die there since 2019. Phil Demers (link) reports that 31 beluga whales remain at Marineland.
