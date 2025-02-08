East Algoma OPP – more than 2,300 grams of illicit drugs seized

On February 6, 2025, at approximately 8:30 p.m., the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) executed a Controlled Dugs and Substances Act (CDSA) warrant at a residence on Frobel Drive in City of Elliot Lake.

As a result of the warrant being executed, police seized:

Suspected Drug Estimated Street Value

over 1300 grams Fentanyl over $ 362,000

over 900 grams Cocaine over $ 92,000

over 85 grams Methamphetamine over $ 8,500

Also seized was $105 in Canadian currency along with packaging, cutting and cooking materials, digital scale, vacuum sealer, blender, food coloring, a canister of pepper spray.

The OPP’s Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU), Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau (OCEB), Emergency Response Team (ERT), Canine Unit, and uniform members were involved with the investigation.

Fallon DEKEYSTER, 39 years old from Elliot Lake was charged with:

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking-Opioid (other than heroin) – three counts

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking-Cocaine

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking-Methamphetamine

Produce a Schedule I substance -Opioid (other than heroin)

Fail to comply with probation order

Kimberly LEWIS, 51 years old from Elliot Lake was charged with:

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking-Opioid (other than heroin) – three counts

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking-Cocaine

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking-Methamphetamine

Produce a Schedule I substance -Opioid (other than heroin)

Dylan MCGREGOR, 32 years old from Sagamok Anishnawbek First Nation was charged with:

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking-Opioid (other than heroin) – three counts

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking-Cocaine

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking-Methamphetamine

Produce a Schedule I substance -Opioid (other than heroin)

All three accused appeared before the Ontario Court of Justice Bail Court in Blind River on February 7, 2025, and were remanded into custody.