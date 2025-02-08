East Algoma OPP – more than 2,300 grams of illicit drugs seized

On February 6, 2025, at approximately 8:30 p.m., the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) executed a Controlled Dugs and Substances Act (CDSA) warrant at a residence on Frobel Drive in City of Elliot Lake.
As a result of the warrant being executed, police seized:
Suspected Drug Estimated Street Value
- over 1300 grams Fentanyl over $ 362,000
- over 900 grams Cocaine over $ 92,000
- over 85 grams Methamphetamine over $ 8,500
Also seized was $105 in Canadian currency along with packaging, cutting and cooking materials, digital scale, vacuum sealer, blender, food coloring, a canister of pepper spray.
The OPP’s Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU), Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau (OCEB), Emergency Response Team (ERT), Canine Unit, and uniform members were involved with the investigation.
Fallon DEKEYSTER, 39 years old from Elliot Lake was charged with:
- Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking-Opioid (other than heroin) – three counts
- Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking-Cocaine
- Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking-Methamphetamine
- Produce a Schedule I substance -Opioid (other than heroin)
- Fail to comply with probation order
Kimberly LEWIS, 51 years old from Elliot Lake was charged with:
- Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking-Opioid (other than heroin) – three counts
- Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking-Cocaine
- Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking-Methamphetamine
- Produce a Schedule I substance -Opioid (other than heroin)
Dylan MCGREGOR, 32 years old from Sagamok Anishnawbek First Nation was charged with:
- Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking-Opioid (other than heroin) – three counts
- Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking-Cocaine
- Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking-Methamphetamine
- Produce a Schedule I substance -Opioid (other than heroin)
All three accused appeared before the Ontario Court of Justice Bail Court in Blind River on February 7, 2025, and were remanded into custody.
- East Algoma OPP – more than 2,300 grams of illicit drugs seized - February 8, 2025
- East Algoma OPP – Officers locate individual falling in the snow - February 8, 2025
- SSM OPP – Resident charged with Luring and other offences - February 6, 2025