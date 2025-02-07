Breaking News

Friday Morning News – February 7

Weather:

  • Wawa – Pukaskwa Park.
    • Today..Mainly cloudy. 40%t chance of flurries this afternoon. Wind west 20 km/h gusting to 40. High -7. Wind chill -22 this morning and -14 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.
    • Tonight..Mainly cloudy. 30% chance of flurries early this evening. Wind west 20 km/h becoming light early this evening. Low -21. Wind chill -4 this evening and minus 25 overnight.
    • Saturday..Cloudy. 60% chance of flurries in the afternoon. Wind up to 15 km/h. High -7. Wind chill -28 in the morning and -10 in the afternoon. Risk of frostbite.
  • White River – Dubreuilville.
    • Today..Periods of light snow ending late this morning then cloudy with 40% chance of flurries. Wind west 20 km/h gusting to 40. High -8. Wind chill -22 this morning and -15 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.
    • Tonight..Partly cloudy. 30 percent chance of flurries this evening. Wind west 20 km/h becoming light early this evening. Low -22. Wind chill -14 this evening and m-26 overnight.
    • Saturday..Mainly cloudy. Wind up to 15 km/h. High -8. Wind chill -27 in the morning and -11 in the afternoon.
