Friday Morning News – February 7

Weather:
- Wawa – Pukaskwa Park.
- Today..Mainly cloudy. 40%t chance of flurries this afternoon. Wind west 20 km/h gusting to 40. High -7. Wind chill -22 this morning and -14 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.
- Tonight..Mainly cloudy. 30% chance of flurries early this evening. Wind west 20 km/h becoming light early this evening. Low -21. Wind chill -4 this evening and minus 25 overnight.
- Saturday..Cloudy. 60% chance of flurries in the afternoon. Wind up to 15 km/h. High -7. Wind chill -28 in the morning and -10 in the afternoon. Risk of frostbite.
- White River – Dubreuilville.
- Today..Periods of light snow ending late this morning then cloudy with 40% chance of flurries. Wind west 20 km/h gusting to 40. High -8. Wind chill -22 this morning and -15 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.
- Tonight..Partly cloudy. 30 percent chance of flurries this evening. Wind west 20 km/h becoming light early this evening. Low -22. Wind chill -14 this evening and m-26 overnight.
- Saturday..Mainly cloudy. Wind up to 15 km/h. High -8. Wind chill -27 in the morning and -11 in the afternoon.
