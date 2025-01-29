Breaking News

Wednesday Morning News – January 29

Weather:

  • Wawa – Pukaskwa Park
    • Today – A mix of sun and cloud. Wind north 20 km/h becoming light early this afternoon. High -13. Wind chill -28 this morning and -19 this afternoon. Risk of frostbite. UV index 1 or low.
    • Tonight – Partly cloudy with 30% chance of flurries. Snow beginning before morning. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -18. Wind chill near -25.
    • Thursday – Snow. Local amount 5 to 10 cm. Wind becoming south 20 km/h early in the afternoon. High -3. Wind chill -25 in the morning and -7 in the afternoon.
  • White River – Dubreuilville.
    • Today – A mix of sun and cloud. Wind northwest 20 km/h becoming light late this afternoon. High -15. Wind chill -32 this morning and -21 this afternoon. Risk of frostbite. UV index 1 or low.
    • Tonight – Partly cloudy with 30% chance of flurries. Snow beginning before morning. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -20. Wind chill near -27.
    • Thursday – Snow. Local amount 5 to 10 cm. Wind up to 15 km/h. High -6. Wind chill -26 in the morning and -10 in the afternoon. 
Brenda Stockton
