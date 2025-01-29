Wednesday Morning News – January 29

Weather:
- Wawa – Pukaskwa Park
- Today – A mix of sun and cloud. Wind north 20 km/h becoming light early this afternoon. High -13. Wind chill -28 this morning and -19 this afternoon. Risk of frostbite. UV index 1 or low.
- Tonight – Partly cloudy with 30% chance of flurries. Snow beginning before morning. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -18. Wind chill near -25.
- Thursday – Snow. Local amount 5 to 10 cm. Wind becoming south 20 km/h early in the afternoon. High -3. Wind chill -25 in the morning and -7 in the afternoon.
- White River – Dubreuilville.
- Today – A mix of sun and cloud. Wind northwest 20 km/h becoming light late this afternoon. High -15. Wind chill -32 this morning and -21 this afternoon. Risk of frostbite. UV index 1 or low.
- Tonight – Partly cloudy with 30% chance of flurries. Snow beginning before morning. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -20. Wind chill near -27.
- Thursday – Snow. Local amount 5 to 10 cm. Wind up to 15 km/h. High -6. Wind chill -26 in the morning and -10 in the afternoon.
