Tuesday Morning News – January 28

Weather:
- Wawa – Pukaskwa Park
- Today – Becoming cloudy this morning then periods of snow. Amount 5 cm. Wind up to 15 km/h. High -8. Wind chill -30 this morning and -13 this afternoon. Risk of frostbite. Tonight – Flurries. Amount 2 to 4cm. Wind becoming north 20 km/h gusting to 40 after midnight. Low -16. Wind chill -13 this evening and -24 overnight.
- Wednesday – A mix of sun and cloud. 30% chance of flurries early in the morning. Wind north 20 km/h gusting to 40. High -14. Wind chill near -25. UV index 1 or low.
- White River – Dubreuilville
- Today – Mainly sunny. Increasing cloudiness this morning then periods of snow. Amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind up to 15 km/h. High -11. Wind chill -29 this morning and -16 this afternoon. Risk of frostbite.
- Tonight – Flurries. Amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind becoming north 20 km/h late this evening. Low -19. Wind chill -17 this evening and -28 overnight. Risk of frostbite.
- Wednesday – Mainly cloudy. 30 percent chance of flurries early in the morning. Wind north 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming west 20 late in the afternoon. High -15. Wind chill -29 in the morning and -24 in the afternoon. Risk of frostbite. UV index 1 or low.
