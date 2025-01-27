Sault Ste. Marie OPP – Individual charged after disturbance

One individual is facing criminal charges after a domestic dispute north of the city. On January 18, 2025, shortly after 3:00 p.m., the Sault Ste. Marie Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a disturbance on Highway 17 in Goulais River.

As a result of the investigation, a 34-year-old person from Goulais River was arrested and charged with:

Spousal Assault

Forcible Confinement

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on February 19, 2025 in Sault Ste. Marie. Due to the domestic nature of the incident, the name of the accused will not be released to protect the identity of the victim.