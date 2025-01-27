Monday News Tidbits – January 27

Weather:
- Wawa – Pukaskwa Park
- Tonight – Flurries at times heavy becoming mixed with periods of blizzard near midnight. Local amount 10 to 15 cm. Blowing snow overnight. Wind west 30 km/h gusting to 50 increasing to 50 gusting to 80 near midnight. Low -6. Wind chill near -16.
- Monday – Flurries at times heavy and periods of blizzard ending in the afternoon then a mix of sun and cloud. Local amount 10 to 15 cm. Blowing snow in the morning and early in the afternoon. Wind west 50 km/h gusting to 80 becoming north 30 gusting to 50 late in the afternoon. High -1 with temperature falling to -8 in the afternoon. Wind chill -9 in the morning and -14 in the afternoon.
- Monday night – Partly cloudy. 30% chance of flurries in the evening and after midnight. Wind north 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming light near midnight. Low -22. Wind chill -14 in the evening and -30 overnight. Risk of frostbite.
- White River – Dubreuilville
- Tonight – Flurries. Risk of snow squalls overnight. Local amount 5 to 10 cm. Local blowing snow overnight. Wind southwest 40 km/h gusting to 80. Low -6. Wind chill near -15.
- Monday – Flurries at times heavy ending in the afternoon then a mix of sun and cloud. Risk of snow squalls in the morning and early in the afternoon. Local amount 5 to 10 cm. Local blowing snow in the morning and early in the afternoon. Wind west 40 km/h gusting to 80 becoming north 30 gusting to 60 in the afternoon. High -1 with temperature falling to -9 in the afternoon. Wind chill -9 in the morning and -15 in the afternoon. UV index 1 or low.
- Monday night – Partly cloudy. 60% chance of flurries in the evening and after midnight. Wind north 30 km/h gusting to 60 becoming light near midnight. Low -23. Wind chill -15 in the evening and -31 overnight. Risk of frostbite.
News Tidbits:
- The roads are not great (visibility and blowing/accumulating snow) between Wawa and White River. Highway 17 between Wawa and Sault Ste. Marie is not any better. Sault Ste. Marie has declared a significant weather event with anticipated heavy snowfall continuing until further notice
- All the snow is a good thing for snowmobilers and cross country skiers!
- Sad to hear that SSM’s Peavy Mart is on the list of closures. The store will be missed, as well as the loss of jobs.
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)
- Highway 129 (Chapleau to Thessalon) CLOSED - January 27, 2025
- Highway 631 (White River to Jct 631/11 ) CLOSED - January 27, 2025
- Highway 101 (Wawa to Chapleau ) CLOSED - January 27, 2025