East Algoma OPP – Driver Charged after numerous traffic Complaints

On January 20, 2025, at approximately 5:15 p.m., the OPP were notified of the burgundy car with a black roof now travelling northbound on Highway 108 at a high rate of speed, passing unsafely, and driving erratically. Police intercepted the car and conducted a traffic stop near Mountain Road in Elliot Lake. While speaking to the driver, police also detected a strong odour of cannabis. As a result, approximately 30 grams of suspected cannabis and approximately 1100 unmarked cigarettes were seized.

Randall SMITH, 37-years-old, from Elliot Lake, was charged with: