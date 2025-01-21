OutSpoken Brewing Wins First Place for Mile Hill Lager at Ontario Brewing Awards 2025

OutSpoken Brewing is thrilled to announce that we have been recognised with three awards at the prestigious Ontario Brewing Awards 2024. Our Mile Hill Lager has been awarded First Place in its category, “Standard American Beer”. This accolade underscores our commitment to brewing excellence and innovation within the vibrant Ontario craft beer scene.

Mile Hill Lager, known for its crisp, clean finish and balanced flavor profile, embodies the spirit of OutSpoken Brewing’s approach to beer-making – where tradition meets creativity. This award-winning lager has quickly become a favorite among beer enthusiasts for its refreshing taste and dedication to quality.

Our porter ‘Precambrian’ came second against brewers as established as Wellington Brewery.

We also placed third in the international pilsner category, with our Italian Pilsner, “Maglia Rosa” coming in 3rd place against breweries such as Steam Whistle.

“We are extremely honored to receive this recognition from the Ontario Brewing Awards,” Reg Peer, Brewmaster at OutSpoken Brewing. “Mile Hill Lager represents our philosophy of crafting beers that not only meet but exceed the expectations of our customers. This award is not just for us, but for the entire community that supports local craft beer. Representing the Soo against such established breweries was a great challenge”

The Ontario Brewing Awards, renowned for celebrating the best in Ontario’s brewing industry, provides a platform for breweries to showcase their creativity and technical prowess. Winning first place at this competition is a testament to the skill, passion, and dedication of the OutSpoken Brewing team.

About OutSpoken Brewing:

Located in the heart of Sault Ste. Marie’s downtown, OutSpoken Brewing is committed to pushing the boundaries of traditional brewing with a focus on community, quality, and innovation. Our range of beers caters to all palates, from the classic to the experimental, ensuring there’s something for every beer lover.

OutSpoken’s taproom is open from Wednesday to Saturday 3-11 and Sunday 12-6 and now offers a full menu. It is also available at bars and restaurants in the area including Peace, Ernies, Mulligans, Broers Jansen, Searchmont’s ‘The Kiln’, The Whiskey Barrel, The Soo Curling Club, and more.