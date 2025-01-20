Thunder Bay Symphony Orchestra Launches “Weilers LLP Under 35 Access Pass”

The Thunder Bay Symphony Orchestra (TBSO) is thrilled to announce an exciting new initiative: the Weilers LLP Under 35 Access Pass. This program, proudly sponsored by Weilers LLP, offers individuals under the age of 35 an incredible opportunity to experience the magic of live orchestral performances at a 50% discount on tickets.

Registration for the Weilers LLP Under 35 Access Pass will be open throughout the month of February 2025. Once registered, participants will be eligible to purchase tickets at half-price for the remainder of the TBSO’s 2024-2025 season – from February 1 to May 2. This initiative is designed to make the arts more accessible and to inspire the next generation of symphony-goers in Thunder Bay.

“The Thunder Bay Symphony Orchestra is dedicated to inspiring a love for music and supporting the vibrant growth of our community,” said Ryleigh Dupuis, TBSO. “We are delighted to offer this unique opportunity to our younger residents as they establish their roots and contribute to the community here. The Weilers LLP Under 35 Access Pass will play a key role in cultivating and strengthening relationships with new and existing audience members. We deeply appreciate Weilers LLP’s generous support in making this program a reality.”

Program Highlights:

Who: Open to individuals under the age of 35.

What: 50% discount on TBSO concert tickets.

When: Registration open February 1-28, 2025. Discount valid from February 1 to May 2,

2025.

2025. How: Sign up online at tbso.ca contact the TBSO box office in Magnus Theatre for

assistance.

Weilers LLP say they are “proud to give back to the community and support the arts,” noting this partnership with the TBSO is a “wonderful way to make music more accessible and to enrich the cultural fabric of Thunder Bay.”

Whether you’re a lifelong music enthusiast or curious to explore the symphony for the first time, the Weilers LLP Under 35 Access Pass is your key to unforgettable experiences. Mark your calendar, register in February, and get ready to enjoy world-class performances at an unbeatable value.