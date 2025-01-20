Breaking News

Monday Morning News – January 20th

Weather: Extreme Cold Warning

  • Wawa – Pukaskwa Park
    • Today – Sunny. Wind up to 15 km/h. High -21. Wind chill -42 this morning and -25 this afternoon. Frostbite in minutes.
    • Tonight – Clear. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -32. Wind chill -28 this evening and -42 overnight. Frostbite in minutes.
    • Tuesday – Clear early in the morning then a mix of sun and cloud with flurries beginning in the afternoon. Risk of snow squalls in the afternoon. Local amount 2 cm. Wind up to 15 km/h. High -17. Wind chill -42 in the morning and -21 in the afternoon. Frostbite in minutes. UV index 1 or low.
  • White River – Dubreuilville
    • Today – Sunny. Wind up to 15 km/h. High -23. Wind chill -40 this morning and -28 this afternoon. Frostbite in minutes.
    • Tonight – Clear. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -34. Wind chill -31 this evening and -40 overnight. Frostbite in minutes.
    • Tuesday – Sunny. Wind up to 15 km/h. High -21. Wind chill -40 in the morning and -25 in the afternoon. Frostbite in minutes. UV index 1 or low.

 

