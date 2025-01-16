Winter weather travel advisory (Wawa – Pukaskwa Park)

5:28 PM EST Thursday 16 January 2025

Winter weather travel advisory in effect Friday morning into Friday night.

Hazards: Snow which may be heavy at times with total accumulations of 10 to 15 cm. Hazardous travel due to reduced visibility and accumulating snow.

Timing: Friday morning into Friday night.

Discussion: Snow will move into the region Friday morning and continue into Friday night before tapering. The heaviest snow is expected through the day Friday. Strong northerly winds gusting up to 60 km/h Friday evening may result in local blowing snow.

Motorists should expect hazardous winter driving conditions and adjust travel plans accordingly. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery. Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance.

For road conditions and other traveller information from the Ministry of Transportation, visit ontario.ca/511, twitter.com/511Ontario, or call 5-1-1. Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to [email protected] or tweet reports using #ONStorm.