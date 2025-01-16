East Algoma OPP – Common Fraud Techniques

The East Algoma Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is warning the public about common fraud tactics used by criminals. Fraudsters continuously adapt their methods, but many of their tools remain the same. The following are key tactics used by fraudsters and tips to protect yourself:

Spoofing: Fraudsters manipulate caller IDs or email addresses to appear legitimate.

Protection: Hang up and call the company directly using official contact details.

Urgency: Fraudsters create a sense of urgency to pressure victims into acting quickly, often to send money or click malicious links.

Protection: Take time to think before responding or acting.

Emotional Manipulation: Fraudsters prey on emotions, using tactics like romance or emergency scams to trick victims.

Protection: Be cautious of online interactions and discuss any suspicious situations with family or friends.

Threats: Fraudsters may threaten harm or release personal information if demands are not met.

Protection: Hang up, report threats to the police, and never share personal details.

Pop-Ups: Fraudulent pop-ups may appear on devices claiming you’ve won something or that your computer is infected, urging you to call a number or click a link.

Protection: Use pop-up blockers, antivirus software, and avoid public Wi-Fi.

Search Engine Optimization: Fraudsters manipulate search results to make fraudulent websites appear legitimate.

Protection: Verify website URLs carefully and check for inconsistencies.

Links: Fraudsters send malicious links through messages or emails, leading to phishing scams.

Protection: Avoid clicking on suspicious links and visit websites directly.

Impersonation: Fraudsters may impersonate familiar individuals or organizations to gain trust.

Protection: Verify identities through other communication methods before sending money or information.

By staying vigilant and using these protective tools, individuals can reduce their risk of falling victim to fraud.

If you do suspect you have been a victim of a fraud, contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122. For more information on how you can protect yourself from fraudulent activities, please visit the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre (CAFC) website www.antifraudcentre.ca or by telephone at 1-888-495-8501.