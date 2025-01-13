Weather:
- Wawa – Pukaskwa Park
- Tonight – Snow. Local amount 5 to 10 cm. Wind up to 15 km/h. Temperature steady near -5. Wind chill near -9.
- Monday – Snow. Amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind becoming northeast 20 km/h late in the afternoon. Temperature falling to -9 in the afternoon. Wind chill -7 in the morning and -16 in the afternoon.
- Monday night – Snow. Amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind northeast 20 km/h. Low -15. Wind chill -16 in the evening and -23 overnight.
- White River – Dubreuilville.
- Tonight – Snow. Amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind southeast 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low -11. Wind chill near -16.
- Monday – Snow. Amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind becoming northeast 20 km/h late in the morning. Temperature falling to -14 in the afternoon. Wind chill -16 in the morning and -22 in the afternoon.
- Monday night – Snow. Amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind north 20 km/h. Low -19. Wind chill -22 in the evening and -28 overnight. Risk of frostbite.
News Tidbits:
- On Monday night, Jan. 13th, the full Moon will pass directly in front of Mars for a lunar occultation visible across North America. From Spaceweather.com “Check this infographic from the Astronomical League for observing times and tips.”
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)
- Hwy 17 (Wawa to Batchawana) CLOSED - January 13, 2025
- Big Bear – GoFundMe Launched: Goal Reached! - January 13, 2025
- Monday Morning News – January 13 - January 13, 2025