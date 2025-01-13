Breaking News

Monday Morning News – January 13

Weather:

  • Wawa – Pukaskwa Park
    • Tonight – Snow. Local amount 5 to 10 cm. Wind up to 15 km/h. Temperature steady near -5. Wind chill near -9.
    • Monday – Snow. Amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind becoming northeast 20 km/h late in the afternoon. Temperature falling to -9 in the afternoon. Wind chill -7 in the morning and -16 in the afternoon.
    • Monday night – Snow. Amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind northeast 20 km/h. Low -15. Wind chill -16 in the evening and -23 overnight.
  • White River – Dubreuilville.
    • Tonight – Snow. Amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind southeast 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low -11. Wind chill near -16.
    • Monday – Snow. Amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind becoming northeast 20 km/h late in the morning. Temperature falling to -14 in the afternoon. Wind chill -16 in the morning and -22 in the afternoon.
    • Monday night – Snow. Amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind north 20 km/h. Low -19. Wind chill -22 in the evening and -28 overnight. Risk of frostbite.

News Tidbits:

  • On Monday night, Jan. 13th, the full Moon will pass directly in front of Mars for a lunar occultation visible across North America. From Spaceweather.com “Check this infographic from the Astronomical League for observing times and tips.”
