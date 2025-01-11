Saturday Morning News – January 11

Weather:
- Wawa – Pukaskwa Park
- Today – Cloudy with 30% chance of flurries. Wind northeast 20 km/h becoming light early this morning. High -8. Wind chill -16 this morning and -11 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.
- Tonight – Mainly cloudy with 30% chance of flurries. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -10. Wind chill near -15.
- Sunday – Cloudy. 30% chance of flurries in the morning. Periods of light snow beginning near noon. Amount 2 cm. Wind becoming southeast 20 km/h early in the afternoon. High -4. Wind chill -14 in the morning and -8 in the afternoon. UV index 1 or low.
- White River – Dubreuilville
- Today – Cloudy with 30% chance of flurries. Wind up to 15 km/h. High -11. Wind chill -20 this morning and -14 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.
- Tonight – Mainly cloudy with 30% chance of flurries. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -15. Wind chill near -20.
- Sunday – Cloudy. 30% chance of flurries in the morning. Periods of light snow beginning near noon. Amount 2 cm. Wind becoming east 20 km/h in the morning. High -7. Wind chill -20 in the morning and -14 in the afternoon.
News Tidbits:
- The Mustangs will be playing today at the MMCC in three exhibition games. The ladies will be challenging the Algoma Mask Fitting Team at 11:30 & 3:30 p.m. and Sunday at 11:30 a.m.
- The U13 Wawa Travellers will be playing the Smoothrock Fall Hockies at 2 and 5 p.m. today and Sunday at 10 a.m.
- If you are in the Soo and feeling generous… Auxiliary and uniform officers from the Sault Ste. Marie Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) will be at Rome’s from 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. collecting donations for the local soup kitchen. The OPP will be accepting non-perishable food items, including: canned items, cereal, pasta, sauce, juice, children’s snacks, and condiments. Other donations will also be accepted, such as: toys, toiletries and personal items. All donations will be delivered to the Sault Ste. Marie Soup Kitchen Community Centre, which serves families in need throughout the Algoma District.
