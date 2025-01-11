East Algoma OPP – Seeking video/dash camera footage

The East Algoma Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is seeking video/dash camera footage that may be helpful to the investigation of a suspicious death.

On January 6, 2025, at approximately 2:45 p.m., the East Algoma OPP responded to a report of a deceased person located in the vicinity of P Line Road, in Jocelyn Township.

The East Algoma OPP Crime unit is continuing the investigation under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch and in conjunction with the Office of the Chief Coroner and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service.

Investigators are seeking video/dash camera footage from anyone traveling on or near P Line Road between 9:00 a.m. on January 4, 2025, and 3:15 p.m. on January 6, 2025. The footage can be uploaded by using the following link: https://bit.ly/PLineInvestigation

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the East Algoma OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222- 8477 (TIPS) or visit ontariocrimestoppers.ca, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

The investigation is on-going. Further information will be provided when it becomes available.