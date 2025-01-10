Mixed Curling Standings – January 9

Team Rank Wins G.P. TERRIS, Tom 1 7 7 BUCKELL, Chris 2 5 6 McCoy, Joe 2 5 6 FAHRER, Tom 4 3 6 LESCHISHIN, Barb 4 3 6 SWITZER, Terry 4 3 7 DUGGAN, Sarah 7 2 7 GLOVER, Justine 7 2 7 HALL, Dave 7 2 6 HALL, Spencer 7 2 6 RAINVILLE, Heather 7 2 6 STOYCHOFF, Peter 7 2 5 TREMBLAY, Cheryl 7 2 5

Game Schedule for January 16th, 2025, Draw 1 is at 6:30 p.m. and Draw 2 is at 8 p.m.

Ice 1 Ice 2 Ice 3 Ice 4 BYE McCOY LESCHISHIN TREMBLAY SWITZER BUCKELL FAHRER DUGGAN S. HALL RAINVILLE STOYCHEFF TERRIS GLOVER D. HALL

A reminder that the Mixed Curling Bonspiel will be held February 7th and 8th, 2025!