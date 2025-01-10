Breaking News

Mixed Curling Standings – January 9

Team Rank Wins G.P.
TERRIS, Tom 1 7 7
BUCKELL, Chris 2 5 6
McCoy, Joe 2 5 6
FAHRER, Tom 4 3 6
LESCHISHIN, Barb 4 3 6
SWITZER, Terry 4 3 7
DUGGAN, Sarah 7 2 7
GLOVER, Justine 7 2 7
HALL, Dave 7 2 6
HALL, Spencer 7 2 6
RAINVILLE, Heather 7 2 6
STOYCHOFF, Peter 7 2 5
TREMBLAY, Cheryl 7 2 5

Game Schedule for January 16th, 2025, Draw 1 is at 6:30 p.m. and Draw 2 is at 8 p.m.

Ice 1 Ice 2 Ice 3 Ice 4 BYE
McCOY LESCHISHIN TREMBLAY SWITZER
BUCKELL FAHRER DUGGAN
S. HALL RAINVILLE STOYCHEFF
TERRIS GLOVER D. HALL

A reminder that the Mixed Curling Bonspiel will be held February 7th and 8th, 2025!

This Media Release
Latest posts by This Media Release (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*