|Team
|Rank
|Wins
|G.P.
|TERRIS, Tom
|1
|7
|7
|BUCKELL, Chris
|2
|5
|6
|McCoy, Joe
|2
|5
|6
|FAHRER, Tom
|4
|3
|6
|LESCHISHIN, Barb
|4
|3
|6
|SWITZER, Terry
|4
|3
|7
|DUGGAN, Sarah
|7
|2
|7
|GLOVER, Justine
|7
|2
|7
|HALL, Dave
|7
|2
|6
|HALL, Spencer
|7
|2
|6
|RAINVILLE, Heather
|7
|2
|6
|STOYCHOFF, Peter
|7
|2
|5
|TREMBLAY, Cheryl
|7
|2
|5
Game Schedule for January 16th, 2025, Draw 1 is at 6:30 p.m. and Draw 2 is at 8 p.m.
|Ice 1
|Ice 2
|Ice 3
|Ice 4
|BYE
|McCOY
|LESCHISHIN
|TREMBLAY
|SWITZER
|BUCKELL
|FAHRER
|DUGGAN
|S. HALL
|RAINVILLE
|STOYCHEFF
|TERRIS
|GLOVER
|D. HALL
A reminder that the Mixed Curling Bonspiel will be held February 7th and 8th, 2025!
Latest posts by This Media Release (see all)
- Mixed Curling Standings – January 9 - January 10, 2025
- Ladies Curling Standings – January 7 - January 9, 2025
- Men’s Curling Standings – January 7 - January 8, 2025