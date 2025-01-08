Wednesday Morning News – January 8

Weather:
- Wawa – Pukaskwa Park
- Today – Mainly sunny. Wind northeast 20 km/h becoming light this morning. High -17. Wind chill -38 this morning and -21 this afternoon. Risk of frostbite. UV index 1 or low.
- Tonight – A few clouds. Increasing cloudiness before morning. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -27. Wind chill -24 this evening and -34 overnight. Risk of frostbite.
- Thursday – Flurries. Wind becoming south 20 km/h gusting to 40 early in the afternoon. High -6. Wind chill -32 in the morning and -13 in the afternoon. Risk of frostbite.
- White River – Dubreuilville
- Today – Mainly sunny. Wind up to 15 km/h. High -19. Wind chill -34 this morning and -23 his afternoon. Risk of frostbite. UV index 1 or low.
- Tonight – A few clouds. Increasing cloudiness near midnight. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -28. Wind chill -27 this evening and -36 overnight. Risk of frostbite.
- Thursday – Mainly cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. Wind up to 15 km/h. High -6. Wind chill -32 in the morning and -12 in the afternoon. Risk of frostbite. UV index 1 or low.
News Tidbits:
- It is quite bitter outside today. Make sure you are bundled up and that you don’t leave your pets outside for any longer than necessary.
- The 2024/25 Festive RIDE campaign ran between November 21, 2024, and January 1, 2025, with OPP NE Region officers conducting 1,525 RIDE check events across 12 North East Region detachments, with 139 impaired driving charges and 26 warn-range suspensions.
