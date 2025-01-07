Breaking News

Tuesday Morning News – January 7

Weather:

  • Wawa – Pukaskwa Park
    • Today – Clear. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud this morning. Wind becoming north 20 km/h this morning. High -14. Wind chill
      -28 this morning and -20 this afternoon. Risk of frostbite. UV index 1 or low.
    • Tonight – Clear. Wind becoming northeast 20 km/h this evening. Low
      -24. Wind chill -22 this evening and -36 overnight. Risk of frostbite.
    • Wednesday – Sunny. Wind northeast 20 km/h becoming light near noon. High -18. Wind chill -36 in the morning and -22 in the afternoon. Risk of frostbite. UV index 1 or low.
  • White River – Dubreuilville
    • Today – A mix of sun and cloud. Wind becoming north 20 km/h this morning. High -17. Wind chill -32 this morning and -24 this afternoon. Risk of frostbite. UV index 1 or low.
    • Tonight – Clear. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -31. Wind chill -27 this evening and -36 overnight. Risk of frostbite.
    • Wednesday – Sunny. Wind up to 15 km/h. High -20. Wind chill -37 in the morning and -24 in the afternoon. Risk of frostbite. UV index 1 or low.

News Tidbits:

  • Good News for Big Bear Fans – they will be open this week, 12 to 8pm Wednesday through Sunday; closed Monday and Tuesday.

 

Brenda Stockton
