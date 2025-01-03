Friday Morning News – January 3rd

Weather:
- Wawa – Pukaskwa Park
- Today – Mainly cloudy with 30% chance of flurries. Wind northwest 20 km/h. Temperature steady near-14. Wind chill near -25.
- Tonight – Mainly cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. Wind northwest 20 km/h. Low-18. Wind chill near-27.
- Saturday – Mainly cloudy with 60% chance of flurries. Wind northwest 20 km/h. High-13. Wind chill-28 in the morning and -22 in the afternoon. Risk of frostbite.
- White River – Dubreuilville
- Today – Mainly cloudy with 30% chance of flurries. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40. High -16. Wind chill -30 this morning and -25 this afternoon. Risk of frostbite.
- Tonight – Mainly cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. Wind northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low-22. Wind chill -26 this evening and-33 overnight. Risk of frostbite.
- Saturday – Mainly cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries in the morning. Periods of light snow beginning near noon. Wind northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. High-16. Wind chill-35 in the morning and-26 in the afternoon. Risk of frostbite.
News Tidbits:
Good Luck to all who bought tickets in the Thunder Bay 50/50!
