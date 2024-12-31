Tuesday Morning News – December 31st

Weather:
- Wawa – Pukaskwa Park
- Today – Cloudy with 30% chance of flurries. Risk of freezing drizzle this morning. Wind up to 15 km/h. High zero. Wind chill -5 this morning.
- Tonight – Cloudy with 30% chance of flurries. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -7. Wind chill -4 this evening and -10 overnight.
- Wednesday – Cloudy with 30% chance of flurries. Wind up to 15 km/h. High -2. Wind chill -10 in the morning and -4 in the afternoon.
- White River – Dubreuilville
- Today – Cloudy with 30% chance of flurries. Risk of freezing drizzle this morning. Wind west 20 km/h becoming light this morning. High -1. Wind chill -9 this morning and -3 this afternoon.
- Tonight – Cloudy with 30% chance of flurries. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -7. Wind chill -4 this evening and -10 overnight.
- Wednesday – Cloudy with 30% chance of flurries. Wind up to 15 km/h. High -3. Wind chill -10 in the morning and -5 in the afternoon.
News Tidbits
- Spaceweather.com warns that “solar activity on Dec. 29-30 hurled two CMEs toward Earth. Their arrival on Dec. 31-Jan 1 could spark moderate (G2) to strong (G3) geomagnetic storms. If a strong storm materializes, Northern Lights could descend to mid-latitudes in the USA and Europe, competing with fireworks displays to start the New Year.
