Monday Morning News – December 30

Weather:
- Wawa – Pukaskwa Park
- Today – Cloudy with 40% chance of flurries. Wind northwest 20 km/h. Temperature steady near +1.
- Tonight – Cloudy with 40% chance of flurries. Wind northwest 20 km/h becoming light before morning. Low -3. Wind chill -8 overnight.
- Tuesday – Overcast. Wind up to 15 km/h. High zero. Wind chill -7 in the morning.
- White River – Dubreuilville
- Today – Cloudy with 40% chance of flurries. Wind northwest 20 km/h. Temperature steady near zero.
- Tonight – Cloudy with 40% chance of flurries. Wind northwest 20 km/h becoming light before morning. Low -3. Wind chill -8 overnight.
- Tuesday – Overcast. Wind up to 15 km/h. High -1. Wind chill near -7.
News Tidbits:
- Sad to hear that former president Jimmy Carter has passed away at the age of 100. The 39th president died in Plains, Georgia, surrounded by his family. A winner of the 2002 Nobel Peace Prize, Carter supported and worked in Habitat for Humanity, which he continued into his 90s, among other philanthropic causes.
