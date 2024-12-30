East Algoma OPP – 53rd Impaired Driving Charge Laid

On December 27, 2024, the East Algoma Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were conducting patrol duties in the Town of Blind River. At approximately 12:30 a.m., while approaching Hanes Avenue from Youngfox Road, officers observed a vehicle on Hanes Avenue make a wide right-hand turn onto Youngfox Road, narrowly missing the police cruiser.

The officers located the vehicle at an address on Youngfox Road. During their interaction with the driver, they determined that alcohol had been consumed. When the driver refused to comply with a roadside breath demand, they were arrested and transported to Blind River detachment for further testing.

Melissa BEAUPRE, 35 years-old from Blind River, was charged with:

Failure or refusal to comply with demand

Operation while impaired-alcohol

Operation while impaired-blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The accused is scheduled to appeared before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on February 6, 2025.

The accused was issued a 90-day Administrative Drivers Licence Suspension and the car was impounded for seven days.

The OPP remains committed to keeping Ontario’s roads safe. If you suspect impaired driving, call 9-1-1.