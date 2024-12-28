Saturday Morning News – December 28

Weather:
- Wawa – Pukaskwa Park
- Today..Periods of rain changing to periods of drizzle or rain this afternoon. Fog patches developing this afternoon. Temperature steady near plus 3.
- Tonight..Periods of drizzle or rain ending after midnight then cloudy with 40 percent chance of drizzle or showers. Fog patches. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40. Low plus 1.
- Sunday..Cloudy. Fog patches. High plus 3.
- White River – Dubreuilville
- Today..Periods of rain changing to periods of drizzle or rain this afternoon. Fog patches developing this afternoon. Wind east 20 km/h becoming light this morning. Temperature steady near plus 3.
- Tonight..Periods of drizzle or rain ending after midnight then cloudy with 40 percent chance of drizzle or showers. Fog patches. Wind becoming west 20 km/h late this evening. Low plus 1.
- Sunday..Cloudy. Fog patches. High plus 3.
News Tidbits:
- The arena yesterday was full on not only hockey players, but the stands had many fans watching the many games. Later that evening a dance was held at the Legion, and it also was well attended.
- If you read the article in SooToday (Community demands answers about radioactive tailings near Nairn Centre), it really makes you wonder about the safety of transporting and storing nuclear waste.
